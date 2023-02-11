news-txt”>

A beam of light to find cancer cells in the blood. A group of researchers from the National Research Council (Cnr) has developed and combined new imaging technologies which, by analyzing the light passing through cells and their metabolism, allow the identification of tumor cells circulating in the blood (CTC).

The CTCs, probably responsible for the spread of metastases, derive from solid tumors and circulate in the peripheral blood but, being present in minimal quantities, are difficult to identify and eliminate with currently available drugs. The researchers involved in the research, which was published in Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, belong to the ‘Salvatore’ Institute of Endocrinology and Experimental Oncology (Cnr-Ieos) and to the Institute of Applied Sciences and Intelligent Systems (Cnr-Isasi) of Naples. Cancer cells “have the ability to take up large amounts of glucose, up to 10 times faster than normal cells. We used Raman microscopy to study the uptake of glucose molecules by cancer cells and observe their It is a laser radiation system with which the molecules are illuminated, which allows us to identify them unequivocally, without using particular markings”, explains Alberto Luini, Cnr-Ieos researcher. With innovative imaging technologies, the researchers were able to distinguish CTCs from leukocytes in a few seconds, with near 100% reliability, reveals Maria Antonietta Ferrara, researcher at the Cnr-Isasi. This approach “lays the foundations for the development of a new, simple and universally applicable method of isolating tumor cells. Furthermore, the in vitro collection and culture of CTCs allows us to examine the genetic and biochemical characteristics and evaluate the sensitivity to drugs specific”, says Giuseppe Coppola of the Cnr-Isasi. The detection and quantification of tumor cells through this system, created thanks to the support of the Airc Foundation and the Campania Region, after validation in subsequent preclinical and clinical studies, can be used for screening, diagnosis and selection of therapy.