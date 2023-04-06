news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 APR – “CAR T cells are revolutionizing the therapies of hematological malignancies; this extraordinary study shows that CAR T cells could also effectively treat solid tumors. It is an important success to which the program of Alliance Against Cancer, which has produced excellent results and which I hope will continue to be financed, as in the past, by Parliament”. This was stated by the president of Alleanza Contro il Cancro, Ruggero De Maria, at the press conference, convened at the Irccs Bambin Gesù, to present the results obtained by the team of prof. Franco Locatelli on the treatment of 27 young neuroblastoma patients cured with CAR T cells.



Locatelli himself, after thanking De Maria “who – he said – has admirably presided over the Alliance Against Cancer for some years” spoke of the “essential role” that the Network has played “to make us treat twenty-seven patients, nine in phase 1 and eighteen in 2 obtaining nine complete responses, i.e. disappearance of disease and eight partial which, however, over time, have turned into concrete and complete results in three of these eight patients, therefore results of great importance”.



Even Locatelli, who defined the study as a “formidable adventure with a very high innovation content”, hoped for “continuity of funding” for the CAR T Italia project.



