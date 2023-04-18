Tumors: discovery of a molecule that blocks the growth of cancer cells

The Institute of Molecular Biology and Pathology of the National Research Council of Rome conducted a study that led to the discovery of Sm15the small molecule that would block the growth of cancer cells.

Sm15: what emerges from the study of the molecule?

According to the study conducted by the Institute of Molecular Biology and Pathology of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ibpm) of Rome, SMS15 would be able to inhibit cellular autophagy. Autophagy is the process by which damaged components of proteins go on to build new protein molecules. Process that, in some cases, allows cancer cells to survive. The study, published in the journal “Autophagy”, will serve to identify drugs capable of inhibit the development of certain neoplasms. Daniela Trisciuoglio, researcher of the Cnr-Ibpm and coordinator of the study, explained that the small molecule discovered “prevents a specific phase of autophagy and, at the same time, blocks mitosis, through which two daughter cells are generated from one cell from the same chromosomal set as the original one. This determines, for the tumor cells, the impossibility of reproducing and regenerating, causing their death”.

– Advertisement –



The new pharmacological treatments

The new molecule therefore “prevents the degradation and recycling of deteriorated cellular materials, now toxic to the cell”. Sm15 basically works as an inhibitor of the entire process which in some cases leads to the birth of cancer cells. The discovery is especially important from a pharmacological point of view. Daniela Trisciuoglio is sure that “will allow for the identification of new treatments”.