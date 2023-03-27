Each clinical study on cancer saves the system over 1 million in treatment and assistance but Italy is still far from the goal of investing 3% of GDP in this sector, as recommended by Europe, and stops at 1. 43% with only 0.5% public investment. The conference ‘Value of clinical research in oncology, hematology and cardiology’, organized by Foce (Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists), which points out how in 2021 in our country 818 trials were authorised.

One euro invested in a clinical study, the experts point out, generates almost 3 (2.95) in terms of benefits for the National Health Service. The leverage effect, determined by the costs avoided for the free provision of experimental therapies and diagnostic services to people enrolled in the trials because they are supported by the sponsoring companies, reaches as much as 3.35 euros in cancer trials.

Suffice it to say that the average cost of oncology research is 512 thousand euros, but those avoided are more than double, equal to 1.2 million euros. A potential saving of approximately 400 million euros each year has been estimated, in the area of ​​oncohematology alone. Figures that reach several billion euros, if we consider all the trials carried out in Italy. Scientific research is “the key to guaranteeing everyone the best opportunities for treatment and health care – says the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci -. Allowing patients to access innovative medicines in a shorter time as well as guaranteeing greater competitiveness of Italy are two priorities of the agenda of my mandate”.

Tumors: Locatelli, today heals up to 90% of children

“Today we are able to definitively heal about 80% of children who get cancer in childhood, with cure rates for some neoplasms that even reach over 90%. Investments in research and international scientific collaborations have made it possible to achieve these important milestones”. This was underlined by Franco Locatelli, President of the Superior Health Council, on the occasion of the conference ‘Value of clinical research in oncology, hematology and cardiology’, organized by Foce (Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists).

Even “75% of adult patients affected by hematological tumors are cured or have a long survival with a good quality of life – says Paolo Corradini, President of SIE (Italian Society of Hematology) -. Our country has contributed significantly to the development of many innovative therapies in haematological cancers Among the most promising therapies are CAR-T cells which are reimbursed in our country in the most aggressive lymphomas, in acute lymphoblastic leukemia and soon in multiple myeloma, in patients already undergoing various lines of therapy But the advantages of clinical trials are not only for the patients, in fact the National Health Service obtains a benefit thanks to the avoided costs for therapies, supported by the sponsor companies of the trials”.

Also according to Guido Rasi, Past Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), “the clinical research sector is an excellence of the scientific and economic system in Italy and, for decades, it has been an engine of progress for the whole country, but this role, unfortunately, is not always perceived in the vastness of its scope. The start-up times and costs of clinical trials compatible with international competition must be guaranteed, capitalizing on the experience gained during the pandemic, and promoting collaboration between the public and private”.

On the other hand, “the role of drug companies is driving the overall financing of trials – concludes Pasquale Perrone Filardi, President of SIC (Italian Society of Cardiology) -. In fact, public support in this sector has always been undersized in Italy. Awareness of the value of clinical research on the part of institutions and citizens has increased in recent years, but more public resources are needed for Italy to increase its competitiveness”.