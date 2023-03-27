news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – Each clinical study on cancer saves the system over 1 million in treatment and assistance but Italy is still far from the goal of investing 3% of GDP in this sector, as recommended by the Europe, and stops at 1.43% with only 0.5% of public investment. The conference ‘Value of clinical research in oncology, hematology and cardiology’, organized by Foce (Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists), which points out how in 2021 in our country 818 trials were authorised.



One euro invested in a clinical study, the experts point out, generates almost 3 (2.95) in terms of benefits for the National Health Service. The leverage effect, determined by the costs avoided for the free provision of experimental therapies and diagnostic services to people enrolled in the trials because they are supported by the sponsoring companies, reaches as much as 3.35 euros in cancer trials.



Suffice it to say that the average cost of oncology research is 512 thousand euros, but those avoided are more than double, equal to 1.2 million euros. A potential saving of approximately 400 million euros each year has been estimated, in the area of ​​oncohematology alone. Figures that reach several billion euros, if we consider all the trials carried out in Italy. Scientific research is “the key to guaranteeing everyone the best opportunities for treatment and health care – says the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci -. Allowing patients to access innovative medicines in a shorter time as well as guaranteeing greater competitiveness of Italy are two priorities of the agenda of my mandate”. (HANDLE).

