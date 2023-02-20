Like a live video: so the liquid biopsy shows the evolution of lung cancer in real time, giving patients the opportunity to know exactly what their situation is and doctors to identify the most effective therapy. It is estimated that there are over 8,000 lung cancer patients in Italy each year who are candidates for liquid biopsy, but the number of people affected by cancer in whom a simple blood sample can determine the choice of the best treatment, in the not too distant future, is expected to increase exponentially.