Concita De Gregorio he had cancer, he said speaking with Francesca Fagnani, in Belve, on Raidue. Answering the question: “What did you think when they wrote that you had the same cut as Giorgia Meloni?”. And the answer: «I was about to call the director because I’d rather have my hair. This is a wig».

She had breast cancer. That tenant discovered it one day in February 2022, after three years of missing checks “because not only was it impossible to do them due to Covid but we were all focused on the emergency and forgot about the rest”. He operated on her in August, at the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome, the head of breast surgery Richard Masettipresident of the Susan G. Comment Italia Onluscreator of Race for the cure, the largest event for the fight against breast cancer in Italy and in the world. «Here the Integrated Therapy department it’s a wonderful place where they take care of you.’ Nutritional advice, phytotherapy, natural and homeopathic substances, Qi-gong and meditation lessons, plantar reflexology and acupuncture treatments: all this is offered, in association with traditional therapies, by the Women’s Polo of the A. Gemelli University Hospital Foundation to help women with breast or gynecological tumors to carry out their treatment path in a less tiring way and significantly reduce the side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, with consequent positive effects on the outcome of the treatments.

“This is also a public service. I would like to say this because we have a big problem with Italian healthcare, but there are places of excellence where the person comes before the patient» said the journalist.

Being people. First of all. Then – also – sick. But first, people.

Only 15 regions refund the wig purchase

As it reports the 14th report on the welfare condition of cancer patients (2022), «public interventions for the purchase of wigs in the case of alopecia from anticancer treatments are not yet regulated uniformly by national legislation, but depend on diversified regional provisions, where existing. At the moment I am only fifteen (one more than last year) the regions that allocate funds in partial or total contribution for the purchase of the wig: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Puglia, Sardinia, Tuscany, Umbria, Trentino Alto-Adige and Veneto. The patchy coverage of the requirement is evident, aggravated by the heterogeneity of the criteria applied for the reimbursement, which varies from region to region».

With the aim of restoring the natural beauty to every woman affected by cancer they were born the wig banks, a network of solidarity through which wigs are made available to cancer patients who need them; they are usually donated to women who cannot dispose of them due to economic difficulties, with the only commitment to return them at the end of their journey. Once returned, the wigs are then sanitized and arranged so that they can be available again for other patients.

The wig banks distributed throughout the territory are different. The first bank was born from the partnership between the Prometeus Onlus Foundation and Tricostarc Onlus, reality with strong experience in the field of trichological resolution for hair loss; the project started with just five wigs, but today there are over three hundred able to help more and more women. To support all the patients deprived of their hair, the Hair Smile Projectwhich allows you to donate your own hair, significantly reducing the production costs of wigs.

A Roma, women being treated at the oncological day hospital of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation can receive a wig, a hat or a personalized solution, free of charge and on loan for use thanks to the wig bank available internally.

In Genoa another wig bank is supported by LILT (Italian League for the fight against cancer) and by numerous former patients who at the end of their illness wanted to donate their wig, enhancing an object symbol of courage and hope.

In the Aosta Valley it is the VIOLA Association “Onlus in support of life after breast cancer” that offers a wig loan service in the cities of Aosta and Saint Vincent.

Then moving to Sicilyon the sixth floor of the San Vincenzo Hospital in Taormina at the Medical Oncology Unit, the Salus D’Agostino Association offers wigs free of charge by supporting its own wig bank and pursuing the slogan “A good look makes you feel Better”.

Also in Calabria the non-profit organization La Danza della Vita has recently made available a completely free wig bank with the aim of “treating the patient beyond the disease”.

Our list can only be partial.