More and more towards a personalized and precision oncology. The genomic profiling of tumors, discussed in a molecular tumor board, has important advantages for a significant proportion of patients who are discovered to possess mutations for which molecularly targeted drugs or immunotherapy are available. This is confirmed by the results of the Italian study Rome, also presented at Esmo 2022, the European congress of oncology underway in Paris: a mutation, a target susceptible to pharmacological treatment, was traced in about 30% of the patients involved in the trial. Not only that, in 18% of the participants, “germinal” genetic alterations were recognized that may be common to other members of the patient’s family, on which prevention programs can be extended.

The Rome studio

Promoted by the Higher Institute of Health, the Rome study is an Italian trial that today involves 41 centers, with the aim of evaluating the large-scale feasibility and usefulness of a personalized treatment strategy, i.e. the detailed analysis of the genetic material of cancer patients with solid tumors who have no other treatment options than standard treatment.

In two years, 1,128 patients were involved throughout the Italian territory and their DNA was scanned to obtain a mutational profile of the tumor, a sort of genetic identity card that could have detected the alterations that guide the growth and spread of the tumor. and which can be targeted by targeted drugs. 593 cases were evaluated by a multidisciplinary team of 21 professionals, the molecular tumor board, and 256 were referred for molecularly targeted treatments.

“The Rome study was not created to reaffirm the axiom of precision oncology – that is, the identification of a target, followed by treatment with a targeted drug and obtaining the result – but to understand whether the extended profiling with the ‘analysis of hundreds of genes were able to give advantageous results for those patients with refractory solid tumors, who no longer have other treatment options ”, explains Paolo Marchetti, scientific director of Idi – Irccs. “And the numbers, today, confirm this. Now we have to wait and see the results of this path ”.

The Rome study made it possible to give a further chance to patients who no longer had any. It is not just about who has received an indication for treatment with targeted drugs. In some cases, although it was not possible to access molecular targeted therapy, the patient’s oncological path has changed anyway: the extended profiling has made it possible to provide unpublished details on the disease and, thanks to the network of institutes and professionals, to address the patients to other trials.

From patients to family

A further very significant data that emerged from the Rome trial is represented by 18% of ‘profiled’ patients in which mutations that are not specific to the tumor, but which are present in the patient’s genetic heritage, have been found. “These alterations are called ‘germinal’ and can be inherited and passed on from generation to generation”, Marchetti specifies. “Some can predispose to the onset of tumors, so thanks to the extensive profiling we have been able to warn the patient and family – parents, siblings, children – and direct them towards a path of genetic counseling and prevention”.

With the aim of involving 1,200 patients, the Rome trial is nearing completion. But the work is certainly not finished. “We have already designed a study that goes beyond the Rome trial and that will involve another observational protocol of mutational oncology. This is the natural continuation of the Rome study and aims to provide citizens with the possibility of accessing not only the extended profiling, but also the available drugs ”, adds Marchetti. “This will be the challenge of the next three years”.