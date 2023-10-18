Tumors, geneticist Novelli: “Here’s how to intercept the risk of a tumor in advance”

“Knowing that you have risk factors that predispose to cancer can generate anxiety and give the idea of ​​living with a time bomb, but in reality this very knowledge could save our lives”. This was stated by Giuseppe Novelli, professor of medical genetics at the Tor Vergata University, speaking at the Consensus Conference “New approach in the prevention of tumors, the first model in the world in Italy” held at Palazzo Giustiniani, at the Senate of the Republic on the initiative of the President of 10th Commission Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Work, Social Security, Francesco Zaffini. Consensus was promoted by Bioscience Foundationa non-profit association born from the collaboration between the Tor Vergata University of Rome and located at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

