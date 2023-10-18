Home » Tumors, geneticist Novelli: “Here’s how to intercept the risk of a tumor in advance”
Health

Tumors, geneticist Novelli: “Here’s how to intercept the risk of a tumor in advance”

by admin
Tumors, geneticist Novelli: “Here’s how to intercept the risk of a tumor in advance”

“Knowing that you have risk factors that predispose to cancer can generate anxiety and give the idea of ​​living with a time bomb, but in reality this very knowledge could save our lives”. This was stated by Giuseppe Novelli, professor of medical genetics at the Tor Vergata University, speaking at the Consensus Conference “New approach in the prevention of tumors, the first model in the world in Italy” held at Palazzo Giustiniani, at the Senate of the Republic on the initiative of the President of 10th Commission Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Work, Social Security, Francesco Zaffini. Consensus was promoted by Bioscience Foundationa non-profit association born from the collaboration between the Tor Vergata University of Rome and located at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Subjects

See also  Breast cancer, here are the 10 priorities of patients to improve territorial oncology

You may also like

Regions Raise Concerns and Demand Agreement in Italian...

Caramelize onions: Simple recipe

Preventing diseases to live better and longer (and...

Minister of Health Proposes Changes to Pharmaceutical Spending...

German Bundestag – Left Party asks about damage...

AUSL Modena – Vignola Hospital, the pharmacy is...

Satisfaction Survey Reveals Areas of Improvement for Medicine...

Lose weight without exercise and diet: Professor reveals...

Bonnie Bassler and Peter Greenberg Receive Princess of...

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS INC – ATELLICA CH 930...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy