Tumors in animals, which ones get sick and why? The answers are also useful for humans – breaking latest news

by Vera Martinella

Some species are known to have a low incidence or even be free of neoplasms. Studying them offers a valuable perspective for understanding the mechanisms of cancer and developing new treatments

Did you know that the risk of developing cancer for a mouse is not very different from that of a human being, despite the rodent having a thousand times lower cell count than our species and despite its average lifespan being more than 30 times lower than that of our species? our? One of the first to notice it was the British epidemiologist Sir Richard Peto in the late 1970s, but several subsequent studies have shown that, in fact, there is no link between the typical size and longevity of a species and the risk of getting sick of cancer. At the origin of a tumor there is a cell that accumulates mutations in its DNA and begins to multiply without brakes – recalls Giuseppe Curigliano, professor of medical oncology at the University of Milan and director of the New Drugs Division at the European Institute of Oncology -. Even if it could be hypothesized that a large animal, therefore “composed” of several cells, has a greater probability of developing a neoplasm than a small one, a vast study on mammals published in the prestigious journal Nature in 2022 has shown that this is not the case, even considering that large animals generally live longer, compared to smaller ones, and therefore have more time to accumulate the damage to the DNA responsible for the malignant transformation.

That many four-legged friends can get cancer is unfortunately known. Less known is the fact that what happens in animals can provide useful information for preventing and treating tumors in humans too, helping to understand natural mechanisms that contrast or favor the onset of different types of neoplasia. Which animals develop cancer more often and why? Tumors can affect a wide range of animals, including mammals, birds, reptiles and fish – replies Curigliano, who is also a member of the board of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) -. Among mammals, cancer is most common in humans and in pets such as cats and dogs. This can be attributed to several factors, including longevity (people, domestic dogs and cats have a significantly longer life expectancy) and genetic factors, because some animal species may have a genetic predisposition to developing cancer (e.g. some breeds dogs are more susceptible to certain types of tumors due to their genetic characteristics). Then there is environmental exposure: pollution, toxic chemicals and carcinogens in the environment can contribute to the onset of cancer in humans and animals. Diet and lifestyle factors also matter and can influence cancer risk in animals just as they do in people (for example, obesity can increase the risk of some types of cancer in dogs and cats). The same goes for excessive exposure to the sun and the danger of skin cancer, just like humans. It is important to note that the specific causes of cancer in animals can vary between species. The research aims to better understand the factors that influence the development of cancer in animals in order to prevent, diagnose and treat this disease more effectively.

Which animals instead do not get cancer and for what reasons?

The reason may vary, some have genetic or molecular mechanisms that protect them from the formation of tumors, while others may have highly efficient immune systems or DNA repair mechanisms – says the expert -. Studying these animals may provide important clues to understanding and addressing cancer in humans. For example, naked mole rats live a long time without showing signs of aging or tumors. This is attributed to the presence of a protein called p16INK4a which acts as a tumor suppressor and prevents the formation of cancerous masses. Elephants, despite their longevity, have a low incidence of cancer compared to other mammals of a similar size and are thought to have more tumor suppressor genes, stronger immune systems and superior DNA repair capacity. And again, African fish of the Nothobranchius family have a short life cycle, but do not develop tumors. The credit is thought to be due to their ability to avoid the accumulation of DNA damage and rapidly repair damaged DNA. it is important to note that the lack of tumors in certain species does not mean that they are immune to it, but simply that they have a much lower incidence than in other species.

Why is information useful for cancer patients or for humans in general?

The study of animals that have a low incidence or are free of tumors can be extremely interesting for at least four reasons – concludes Curigliano -. First, the identification of protective mechanisms: Animals that do not develop tumors often possess unique biological mechanisms that protect them from cancer formation and growth. By studying these mechanisms, scientists can identify new therapeutic targets and develop new approaches to prevent or treat neoplasms in humans. In short, this information can contribute to the development of targeted therapies and innovative preventive strategies. Second reason, the development of innovative treatments: animals that are naturally resistant to cancer can provide experimental models to test new therapies. By studying these animals, it is possible to evaluate the effectiveness of new drugs, gene therapies or immunotherapies for cancer. This can accelerate the development of more effective and personalized treatments for cancer patients. Third, understanding mechanisms of tumor suppression may help identify genes or proteins that play a key role in cancer prevention. And these findings may guide the development of therapies that aim to stimulate or mimic these protective mechanisms in the treatment of human cancer. Finally, the improvement of preventive strategies: studying cancer-resistant animals can help to better understand the environmental, behavioral and genetic factors that influence the development of a neoplasm. Information that could be used to improve human cancer prevention, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, avoiding exposure to carcinogens, and developing more effective screening programs.

