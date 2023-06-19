Tumors, ketogenic diet “accelerates the onset of a disease related to cancer”. The latest study

The dietetogenic increases the risk of tumors? The answer is more complex than it seems. Because if on the one hand it has been demonstrated how it reduces the onset of cancer, on the other it has been shown (in a latest study) how it increases the presence of a disease linked to neoplasms. In particular it could accelerate the occurrence ofcachexiaa serious disease believed to cause (according to The Conversation) 30% of all cancer-related deaths.

Express Summer Diet, how to lose 5 kilos in 7 days: the menu (day by day) and the tips for not regaining the lost weight

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

