The fight against cancer also passes through daily choices: the more careful and accurate these are, the greater the chances of gaining health. On the occasion of the National Cancer Prevention Week, which takes place from 18 to 26 March, the Italian League for the Fight against Tumors – LILT aims to raise public awareness of a correct lifestyle to prevent these diseases. There health recipe according to the association? A nice walk every day, healthy eating and periodic screenings.

Diet and physical activity to prevent cancer

This year a particular focus is dedicated to tablealso thanks to the testimonial of the campaign, the starred chef George Locatelli, one of the most famous ambassadors of local cuisine abroad, as well as judge of the latest editions of MasterChef Italia. It is known, after all, that diet is one of the most important prevention tools at our disposal.

As revealed by a research byAmerican Institute of Cancer Reasearchthe bad eating habits I am responsible for 3 out of 10 cancer cases. On the contrary, adhering to a balanced diet, inspired by the dictates of the Mediterranean diet (rich in whole grains, fruit, vegetables and legumes), would help reduce the probability of developing oncological pathologies, thanks to the prevention of the risk of obesity, which in Italy in 2021 affected 10% of the population.

Next to the diet, a regular physical activity is the other crucial factor that contributes to reduce the risk of obesity and prevent cancer. According to the World Health Organization, a brisk walk of half an hour a day would be enough to reduce the risk of cancer.

LILT initiatives from 18 to 26 March

From 18 to 26 March, the provincial associations of the LILTdistributed throughout Italy, will be committed to informing, dialoguing and spread positive messages to encourage healthy and virtuous lifestyle choices. The appointment of the national week will also be an opportunity to highlight the value of early diagnosis which, through screening e periodic clinical-health checks, is able to detect cancer still in its early stages. Ensuring a higher survival rate and a better quality of life.

Also for this edition, theextra virgin olive oil Italian the symbol of the campaign is confirmed. It is a true health ally because, thanks to its nutritional properties, it plays a valuable role in the prevention of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neurological and cancer diseases. Through the collaboration with the Calabria Igp Oil Consortium, bottles of 250 milliliters will be distributed on the occasion of the initiatives organized throughout the national territory.

Finally, in the week from 18 to 26 March, it will also be possible to make, by making a reservation on the toll-free number Sos LILT, 800 998877, control visits at over 397 prevention centers and 106 provincial associations throughout Italy.

The numbers of cancer in Italy

In Italy, in 2022, 390,700 new cases of cancer were estimated: 14,100 more than in 2020, with a higher incidence in men. In descending order, the more tumors frequent have been that of breast, of the colorectalof the lung, prostate, bladder. A positive fact is that on the survival: a compared to the 2 and a half million Italian citizens living in 2006 with a previous diagnosis of cancer, this rose to around 3.6 million in 2020, equal to 5.7% of the Italian population. The increase was particularly marked for those living more than 10 or 15 years after diagnosis.

As for the data relating to the pandemic from Covid, instead, the coronavirus infection caused a increased mortality of cancer patients. Especially in males, in old age, with cancer diagnosed less than two years ago and in haematological cancers.

The pandemic also caused, in 2020, a decline in new diagnoses. In part linked to the interruption of cancer screenings, in part to the slowdown in diagnostic activities. For many tumor sites, these slowdowns/interruptions in activity have caused a transition from early to more advanced forms. However, there was strong geographical variability, related to the different attitudes towards participation in screening programs and the “recovery” capacity of the health system (Data source: “Cancer numbers in Italy 2022”).

