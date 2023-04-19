Tumors: new Tomotherapy in operation at the Irccs of Candiolo – Medicina

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 19 – A new latest generation Tomotherapy has gone into operation in the Radiotherapy department of the Candiolo-IRCCS Institute, further renewing its technological park. The equipment arrived from the United States with an investment of over 3 million euros by the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research.



For the use of Tomotherapy, based on Igrt technology (image-guided radiation therapy), a special bunker was set up, structured with walls, doors, ceilings and technological systems suitable for this type of machinery.



“With Tomotherapy it is possible to treat all oncological pathologies, however this equipment is particularly suitable for all those situations in which a high collimation of the dose is required with a considerable saving of critical organs, such as for example head and neck tumors , lung or prostate, or for those situations in which extended radiotherapy fields are required, such as sarcomas of the soft parts of the limbs, or finally for tumors close to complex structures such as the spinal cord”, explains Dr. Marco Gatti, director of the Institute’s Radiotherapy, a department in which more than a thousand patients are treated every year – The Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research – says the President Allegra Agnelli – “is constantly committed to providing the Candiolo Institute with the best technologies to give patients ever more hope of recovery. We can do this thanks to the support of companies, institutions, associations and tens of thousands of people, who show us their closeness through donations and the 5X1000”.



Candiolo is the only Piedmontese institute to be equipped with two Tomotherapy. (HANDLE).

