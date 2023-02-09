The artificial intelligence algorithm at the service of man: it will hunt for tumors and look for the most suitable therapies for patients.

We’ve often heard of artificial intelligence lately, especially in relation to the new OpenAI program, Elon Musk’s company, which allows you to talk to an AI and quibble about various topics. The program is called ChatGPT and is highlighting all the limits and fears that human beings are likely to have towards a technology yet to be discovered with its limits and threats. Of course, however, there is a flip side.

Artificial intelligenceIndeed, it can have uses very useful for all mankind, even if these areas are developing. The news that arrives today is that of a decisive help that new technologies can bring to fight against diseases which have always devastated mankind, and which we hear about especially in recent decades. I tumors, nowadays, are perhaps the ugliest diseases that threaten our lives. So here is a research published in a scientific journal that explains how artificial intelligence can be useful in the battle against cancer.

Research of tumors and their cure: artificial intelligence will take care of it

The news is creating an algorithm which allows you to search for tumors, starting from the brain. The creators of this system are Anna Lasorella and Antonio Iavarone who work at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Centerdepartment of Miller School of Medicine of the University of Miami. The discovery was reported on Nature Cancer, an important scientific journal of the sector. Specifically, this algorithm analyzes enzymes and tumor proteins with their modifications. Once the tumor is recognizedartificial intelligence manages to work on the inhibitors of these enzymes, suggesting the best possible cure for the tumor.

The search has begun ten years agoand today it bears fruit. The algorithm is called Sphinks and it took a lot of work to get there, trying to improve the search up to detecting even the most difficult tumors to find. The revolution is that now we don’t work with genes, but with the proteins that make the tumor work: this is the first time that this application has been used for clinical purposes. In short, it is a good step forward towards the treatment of a disease which is a real scourge of humanity today.