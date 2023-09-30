Tumors, oncology aesthetic specialists take to the field against damage to skin and nails

Nails that become weaker, that become discolored or on the contrary that become darker or yellow, that lift, that hurt, red fingers. And more dry, swollen, red skin, rashes and blisters, sometimes. Tumors and cancer treatments can alter the appearance of nails and skin, amplifying the psychological burden of the disease. But it is possible to counter them.

To understand how to do this, the specialists of the Professional Association of Aesthetics Oncology (APEO) will be available throughout the month of October at beauty centres, care facilities and pharmacies, offering free consultations and treatments. They will do so within the “Quality of Life 2023: Oncology Patients’ Right to Quality of Life Month” initiative, to guarantee every patient a better quality of life.

Treatments and research against skin and nail damage

“Skin and nail problems are among the most common side effects – explained Carolina Redaelli, President and co-founder of APEO – In fact, they affect the external and aesthetic side of a person who is already suffering from an insidious and often fatal disease. Preserving the external and consequently psychological appearance of a cancer patient must be considered a duty by the entire national healthcare system.”

The professionals of the association, in addition to offering consultancy and treatments, also deal with research. For example, a new clinical study carried out in collaboration with Krebshilfe (Tumor Assistance Alto Adige) will soon begin at the Complementary Medicine Service of the Merano Hospital.

“We want to understand how much APEO aesthetic protocols can reduce perceived skin symptoms and psychological distress – continues Redaelli – We will measure the positive benefits that can result in certified treatments specifically created for the needs of an oncology patient. Several APEO beauticians have been working for some time now , in addition to operating in their center, they have started collaborations with healthcare facilities, medical clinics and pharmacies. We are convinced that they too can make a contribution to the fight against cancer with a view to a multidisciplinary approach to the well-being of people suffering from cancer.”

Targeted aesthetic protocols

The association’s activities are aimed at around 600 thousand men and women with tumors who are currently undergoing treatment or have recently completed it, recalled Valter Andreazza, general secretary of the association.

“We are dedicated to promoting awareness and actively supporting those who face a difficult life path. APEO beauticians are specialized professional figures capable of evaluating skin toxicities from therapy and can consequently apply targeted aesthetic protocols”. An activity that aims to improve the quality of life of patients. To do this, the association also counts on collaboration with foundations, patient associations and hospitals, such as the Policlinico of Bari, the Sant’Orsola Malipighi of Bologna, the Poma Hospital of Mantua and the Policlinico Hospital of Rome.

Events to support the fight against cancer

During the month of October, APEO, in addition to offering treatments and consultations at beauty centers and pharmacies, will also take part in some events to raise awareness and support in the fight against cancer.

The association will be the official partner of the 9th International Congress Les Nouvelles Esthetiques in Bergamo on 15 and 16 October, while on 7 and 8 October it will support the Umberto Veronesi Foundation by participating in the tenth edition of the PittaRosso Pink Parade in Milan and will be present at the Federfarma space .

“We are extremely proud to continue our precious partnership with Federfarma Lombardia – commented Loretta Pizio, co-founder of APEO – The participating Federfarma pharmacies in the areas of Milan and Monza-Brianza will offer, through our APEO specialists, consultancy and free treatments. This collaboration is an extraordinary example of how the community can come together to guarantee the well-being of these people at a delicate moment in their lives. From this year the National Federation of Italian Parapharmacies also joins the project”.

