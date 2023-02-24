news-txt”>

In the updated map ‘Where do I heal?’ della Ropi, who photographs the centers with the highest volume of oncological surgical activity in Italy, the regional gap remains strong: in fact, it is in the northern regions that the threshold volumes for operations on all, or almost all, are guaranteed to be exceeded 17 oncological pathologies considered. In the South, on the other hand, only 3 Regions come close to covering all the main pathologies in the national top ten: Sicily, Campania and Puglia.

In particular, the Ropi map (Italian Patient Oncology Network) indicates for breast cancer the Humanitas of Misterbianco, Catania (8th place with 739 operations), in the lung the Monaldi of Naples (10th place with 281 operations ), in the colon-rectum the Polyclinic of Bari and the Panico Hospital of Tricase, Lecce (4th and 9th place with 301 and 179 operations), in the prostate the Miulli Hospital of Acquaviva DF, Bari (6th place with 305 surgeries).

In the classification relating to stomach cancer surgery, the absence of structures in the South in the top 10 positions should be noted.

This, says Fabrizio Nicolis, Ropi councilor and project coordinator, “doesn’t mean at all that in the South there aren’t centers for all pathologies that operate beyond the established threshold. But it remains indicative of the persistence of a significant difference at the regional level” .

The effects of the Covid-19 emergency are also evident in the new map. In fact, in 2020 there was a drastic drop in oncological surgeries: from 204,380 operations in 2019 to 186,122 operations in 2020.

In 2021 the number is recovering with 199,871 total interventions.