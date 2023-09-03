Tumors, psycho-oncology is part of the cure

Survival, chronicity, quality of life, sexuality. There are many themes at the center of the XXIV International Congress of Psycho-Oncology that the State University of Milan is hosting until 3 September. With 480 oral presentations, symposia, seminars and round tables, about a thousand researchers from all over the world will in fact count on the new topics and new approaches of this branch of psychology, born in the United States in the 1950s.

Tumors, so psycho-oncology helps to deal with uncertainty

Milan, capital of psycho-oncology

“Lombardy represents excellence in the fight against cancer. Internationally recognized hospitals and research centers operate here, bringing together top-level professionals, one of the most envied training and cutting-edge technology – said the President of the Region, Attilio Fontana, this morning at the opening of the press conference -. Bringing this Congress to Milan represents further confirmation of this leadership: therefore, the applause of the Lombardy Region goes to Professor Gabriella Pravettoni and to all the psycho-oncologists, which reaffirms its closeness and its commitment in this sector, because the fight against cancer must be everyone’s struggle and must see total involvement”. During the conference, Fontana also presented Professor Pravettoni with the prize of the Parliamentary Intergroup of the Chamber and Senate “Oncology: Prevention, Research and Innovation” with the following motivation: for her constant commitment and dedication in the psycho-oncological area and for the great results obtained through numerous research projects. For its constant attention to the training of professionals, with the noble goal of developing an excellent support network for the care of cancer patients and their families.

Encouraging meetings and discussions between scientists is an objective of both universities and the city and health institutions, added the Deputy Mayor of Milan, Anna Scavuzzo: “Research against cancer and the ever new possibilities for treatment, the improvement of living conditions of patients and the commitment to promote a widespread culture of prevention are priority actions that the municipal administration also contributes to strengthening”.

The new needs of patients

Every year in Lombardy, 60,000 citizens are affected by a neoplasm, over half (54% of men, 63% of women) manage to overcome it. “There are about 600,000 Lombards who have been diagnosed with cancer. Important numbers to which must be added the tens of thousands of patients from the other Regions who choose Milan and Lombardy for treatment – says Gianluca Vago, Director of the Oncology Department of the State University of Milan – Today, thanks to new therapies and early, we are able to guarantee the chronicisation of many tumors with an excellent quality of life”. But the increase in survival and chronicity pose new needs from a psychological point of view. This is why the support of specialized professionals may be necessary. “Today psycho-oncology has become indispensable in the team fighting cancer – underlines Gabriella Pravettoni, President of the Congress, Professor of Decision Psychology at the University of Milan and Director of the Psycho-Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology – The Italy is at the forefront in this sector, an internationally recognized leadership, yet support is not yet guaranteed to all patients”.

In fact, only one patient out of 5 uses them, as Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna recalls: “There is a patchy situation with many Regions in which they are very lacking, particularly in the South. In Lombardy the picture is more comforting with over eighty structures, but we still have to work a lot so that these indispensable figures are available to all patients”. And we must not forget another priority. “We must take greater action on prevention and all-round protection of the environment – concludes Rossana Berardi, Member of the AIOM National Executive – In a One Health vision that takes into account the intimate relationship between the health of the planet and that of the individual”.

