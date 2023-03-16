“We have recovered 350 million in the Milleproroghe to break down waiting lists, and we are thinking of interventions in favor of doctors, also to combat the phenomenon of tokenists (doctors who are called to public facilities in the absence of staff and paid by the hour, ed.) which must be strongly contained”. These are the words of the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci, summoned yesterday to the Parliamentary Intergroup “Oncology, prevention, research and innovation”, chaired by Senator Tilde Minasi. Dove also reaffirmed his commitment to fight regional disparities, to give new impetus to innovation, and to increase cancer screening, with the aim of “finding organic and non-fragmentary solutions in the fight against cancer”. Italian researchers in the oncological field are at the forefront in the world – the minister recalled – but to increase performance it is necessary to focus on digitization and telemedicine, “in a 360-degree one health vision”.

The parliamentary intergroup

The debate was attended, among others, by Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian association of medical oncology (Aiom), Francesco Cognetti, president of the Confederation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists (Foce), Rossana Berardi, member of the National Board of Aiom , and Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa Donna Italia.

During the meeting, the parliamentary intergroup also nominated its Bureau, which for the first time is also made up of two lay members (non-parliamentary). The office is made up of Senator Tilde Minasi as president and MP Simona Loizzo and Roberto Messina (lay, president of Senior Italia FederAnziani) as vice presidents; the secretaries are the deputy Gaetana Russo and Mauro Boldrini (lay, Aiom communication director). “The Intergroup’s commitment is strong because it represents an almost unique union of parliamentarians and representatives of the scientific and patient communities – concluded Minasi – The appointment of the two lay members in the President’s Office represent a strong link between Institutions, clinicians and patients, which will make us work well for the benefit of the sick”.