news-txt”>

“Today we have free screening for three types of cancer and we are working to expand the possibilities, but doing them is essential because with screening the disease is identified earlier and it can be completely cured. It is essential to let the Italians know because unfortunately, even today 50% of Italians do not respond when asked to screen”. This was stated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking on Uno Mattina on Rai Uno, underlining that launching this message from Sanremo “I think it is an added value because it reaches all homes and speaks to young people, adults and the elderly “.

“It was right – continued Schillaci who spoke both at “Casa Sanremo” and during the Festival in recent days – to launch an important message on cancer prevention from here, which represents one of the cornerstones of my administrative action at the Ministry of Health. Prevention it is essential because about 40% of cancers can be avoided with correct lifestyles. So giving this message in front of such a large audience was right”, concluded the minister.