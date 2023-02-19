Play early. When health (and therefore life) is involved, this is the winning tactic. The pandemic tsunami has also touched the sphere of prevention, with a drop in visits in 2020: however, the recovery of cancer screenings was then triggered significantly, and now we have returned to pre-Covid levels. It is the photograph of the screenings promoted by the Region and the Ats for mammography and colorectal cancer, the “letters” that arrive in the homes of women and men of the target age groups to prevent two of the most frequent cancers.