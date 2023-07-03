Tumors: sea, sport and prevention

A fleet of over 30 sailing boats challenged each other yesterday, July 2, on the Marche coast: from Senigallia to Marina Dorica, to raise funds in support of regional oncology and over 40 associations. And to remember the importance of prevention. The Regatta for Life – this is the name of the sporting and solidarity event promoted by the Oncological Clinic of the Marche Polytechnic University AOU delle Marche, together with Marina Dorica of Ancona, the Nautical Club of Senigallia, the Italian Sailing Federation – X Zone and to the owner and sailing champion Alberto Rossi – is now in its fifth edition. This year, the event was held in partnership with “One Healthon: la Rete della Salute”, a national project born with the aim of creating a network of health professionals, patient and voluntary associations, institutions and representatives of the world of business, sport and communication.

On a sailing boat to defeat breast cancer by Barbara Orrico June 16, 2023

On the wave of prevention

“During the entire initiative we have conveyed a strong message of prevention and health also through the sea and sport – underlined Rossana Berardi, member of the National Board of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), Full Professor of Oncology at the Polytechnic University of Marche and Director of the Oncological Clinic -. We want to promote an intense primary and secondary prevention activity in our area. At the same time we intend to encourage innovation in the health sector and disseminate information and correct actions for the achievement of physical, emotional and social well-being. The initiative of the Regatta for Life fits perfectly into this new paradigm as sport has always been synonymous with well-being and health”.

Prevention, let’s talk about melanoma by Letizia Gabaglio 28 June 2023

The winners

At the finish line in Marina Dorica, Luca Mosca’s Interceptor was reconfirmed as the first for the colors of the Ancona Yacht Club followed by Letterio Morabito’s Stardust of the LNI of Ancona, and Daniele Fornari’s Team Andelstanken for the Falconara Nautical Club completed the podium, in ORC victory for Isola delle Rose by Roberto Strappati of the LNI of Ancona. The boats registered for the first edition were all present, together with many newcomers. “Any major sporting event aspires to obtain these results – says Alberto Rossi – but ours was born with a different philosophy: it is the confirmation that the project can count on the winning assumptions that have sanctioned its success, and continues to attract the attention of many people going to sea. The air you breathe before, during and after the regatta is wonderful. The rowers take to the water to compete, to cross the finish line first, but well aware that their participation contains an even more important meaning than first place on the podium”.

Head and neck cancer: 300% increase in oropharyngeal cancer due to HPV by Irma D’Aria 23 June 2023

The meaning of the Regatta for life

In recent years, the event has made it possible to give concrete help to cancer patients residing in the Region. “Participating together once again in the Regatta for Life has the sense of great teamwork that believes in the values ​​of well-being, health, a correct lifestyle, prevention: these objectives also merge with the rules and values of the sea. We will all continue to be there and believe in it”, underline Ivonne Rispigliati (Captain of the Dragonesses of the A Dragon For Life Squad), Daniele Montali (President of the Naval League of Falconara Marittima) and Marisa Carnevali President (Ospedali Riuniti Foundation of Ancona Onlus). “Knowing that this partnership is stronger and more deeply felt every year can only make me happy and proud – adds Renato Bisonni, UOC Director of Medical Oncology AST Fermo, Coordinator of the Marcangola Network – On behalf of Marcangola I thank the organizers and participants of this edition with the I hope to meet again next year even more numerous”. Alessandro Domogrossi, Director of Marina Dorica Stefano Zoppini, President of the Nautical Club of Senigallia, both among the organizers of the regatta, also join in the thanksgiving.

Lung cancer: lifestyles and the environment, prevention campaign for Generation Z by Irma D’Aria 22 June 2023

“Research, also in UNIVPM, has allowed the development of increasingly effective therapies for the fight against oncological diseases – continues Massimo Conti, UNIVPM Sport Delegate -. However, it is equally important, especially in moments of crisis and fragility, to rediscover the value and meaning of one’s existence within oneself and in one’s relationship with others. UNIVPM believes that sport is also a tool to grow, improve, exchange values ​​and solidarity with others”. “The Regatta for Life is one of those events that make a decisive contribution to raising awareness of the health problems of the female sphere – concludes Armando Gozzini, General Manager of the Marche University Hospital -. Our Company is proud to place its name alongside that of the whole network of organizers of the initiative”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

