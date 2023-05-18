Tumors: still 900,000 hospitalizations a year, but the government’s plan risks flopping

Listen to the audio version of the article

Every year in Italy there are 895,000 hospitalizations for cancer, with an annual expenditure for direct hospital costs alone of over 4 billion euros, to which must be added 2.5 billion outgoings for welfare services. This is why Favo, the Italian Federation of voluntary associations in oncology together with all the scientific societies, points the finger at the new National Oncology Plan which risks flopping if not grounded with concrete measures, wasting even the 50 million allocated by the Government between now and 2027.

The Plan is “too generic”: concrete measures are needed

For voluntary associations, the 2023-2027 Oncology Plan is an “ambitious” document, but it is also “too generic in the formulation of the objectives and does not provide the necessary funding for their achievement”. In the crosshairs the fact that “the concrete actions to be implemented are not defined, thus risking navigating on sight”. The most critical aspects presented by Favo in his new report presented on the occasion of the national day of the cancer patient concern the regional cancer networks, “still without dedicated resources”, the screening for some cancers (breast, colorectal and uterine cervix) for such as “the tools to achieve the expected coverage are not indicated”. In the plan there is also no reference “to the quality of surgical services in oncology” while the modernization of the technological park “does not include radiotherapy equipment”. Furthermore, “the criteria for planning the creation of molecular biology laboratories on the national territory” are not defined, and “the necessary urgent regulatory interventions for rehabilitation” are not even foreseen.

Associations: «Implementing measures and continuous monitoring»

In order not to miss the opportunity to help cancer patients with the measures of the Plan, the voluntary associations and scientific societies that deal with oncology are asking to set up a working table for the “drafting of an implementing regulation”, but also to identify and appoint a coordination group for the annual assessment of the indicators and their timely publication and to define the operational tools which, on the basis of the monitoring and the annual indicators, allow for the necessary and timely corrective measures to be taken. «To ensure the feasibility and alignment of our Plan with the European one, it is absolutely indispensable – he explains Francis DeLorenzoPresident of Favo – the immediate activation of the Regional Oncological Networks and the National Network of Rare Tumors, a sine qua non for the overall management of cancer patients and to guarantee them the best possible quality of life».

Among the objectives are to reduce the dead and aim for rehabilitation

A 6-8% reduction in cancer mortality – warns the report just presented – would result in 10-14 thousand fewer deaths every year in Italy. «This can be the public health objective for an adequate cancer control strategy, which includes all phases, from primary prevention and public awareness, to screening, diagnostics up to equity access to the best treatments on the whole territory,” he says Saverio Cinieri, President of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology). The associations also point out the need to focus on the right to oncological rehabilitation, defining specific pathways according to each pathology. “Think of the advantages of reintegrating a healed person into the world of work: the return to active life translates into savings on social security costs, at the same time helping to give substance to the condition of the healed”, underlines Elizabeth IannelliSecretary Favo.