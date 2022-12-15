Central to the production of vaccines against Covid-19, the RNA technology it has now been found to be effective against a serious form of skin cancer, the melanomawhen used together with a second cancer drug. This was announced by the Moderna company, one of the main protagonists of the fight against Covid and now engaged in the experimentation of cancer vaccine. According to researchers from the US company, along with the treatment Keytruda from Merckthe experimental vaccine mRNA-4157-V940 has been shown to work with positive outcomes in patients battling melanoma. The new product for now has passed the phase 1 and 2. For next year the two giants, Moderne and Merck, will have to proceed with the important thing phase 3 of clinical trials: And that is the one in which the risk/benefit ratio on a large number of patients.

The tests so far have been performed on 157 people con stage 3 or 4 melanoma who had already undergone surgery. Some patients have been given 9 doses of the experimental cancer vaccine by Moderna, together with Merck’s drug Keytruda, every three weeks for a year. Others received only Keytruda immunotherapy treatment. The results revealed how the combination of the Moderna vaccine and the Merck drug reduced the risk of relapse or death by 44% compared to immunotherapy alone. On the side effects however, the vaccine and drug combination caused the 14,4% of serious outcomes compared to 10% of treatment with Keytruda alone.

“These are very encouraging results in the field of cancer treatment,” said the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel, «mRNA technology has been transformative for Covid. And now, for the first time, we have demonstrated the potential of mRNA in melanoma testing.” Even at Merck the idea is that of a possible new frontier for the treatment of cancer. “It’s a huge step forward in immunotherapy,” he stressed Eliav Barr, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer of the New Jersey-based company. According to experts, therapy through vaccines designed specifically against cancer could be one of the most credible hopes for the fight against tumors in the near future. After many failures in the field, according to the director of the Uw Medicine CancerVaccine Institute in Seattle, Dr. Mary Nora Disis, the experimentation of anti-cancer vaccines would be “at an important turning point”. The stated perspective is that “many solutions may arrive in the next five years”.

The study of mRNA technology has been going on for decades. Unlike DNA, double-stranded molecule and then stablel’RNAalso known as ribonucleic acid, occurs most frequently in nature as a single strand which makes it easily degrade. It is mainly responsible for the processes of coding, decoding, regulation and expression of genes. In particular, the messenger RNA covers a fundamental role for human survival. Because it contains and carries valuable genetic information to the cells, which will then ignite the process of transformation into proteins. For this reason, around the 90s, the intuition of scientists to use messenger RNA was born for therapeutic purposes. That is, by introducing into the cells a precise information supplied by the mRna in order to produce a therapeutic protein. The experimentation was by no means easy. The researchers had to fight against theRNA instability and its tendency to degrade quickly, with the risk that the molecule would be demolished even before reaching its destination. An obstacle overcome by the experts thanks to new nanotechnologies which made it possible to incorporate the delicate ones RNA molecules inside tiny bubbles of fat, thus able to reach its destination still perfectly intact. After years of studies, in 2000 BionTech e Modern have broadened the horizons of scientific research even a little further by trying to use the mRna platform for the development of vaccines against infectious pathogens, immediately obtaining unexpected results.

Most people around the world started learning about mRna technology with the advent of vaccines to fight Covid-19. In addition to its different purpose, the anti-cancer product that US scientists are developing differs from the one known during the fight against the virus due to its action on the patients’ immune system. While I mRNA vaccines for Covid-19 they stimulate the immune response to protect the body from the virus, thus implementing a preventive workthe mRNA vaccine for tumors stimulates patients’ immune systems to attack tumor cells, acting as a real therapy for the disease. Hence the double potential of mRna technology, capable of triggering both an antibody response to fight the pathogen and a cellular response.

