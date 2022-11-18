Fight against tumors (solid and haematological) at 360 degrees, from primary to secondary prevention, support for research and the availability of innovative drugs, streamlining of procedures to make new molecules available to patients in the shortest possible time once approved by the European Regulatory Body (EMA), return to life after the disease, fight against regional disparities and availability of adequate funds against neoplasms. These are the main objectives of the Parliamentary Intergroup “Oncology: Prevention Research and Innovation”, which was born today. It is the first Intergroup of the XIX Legislature dedicated to every aspect of the fight against cancer.

The delays caused by the pandemic

“Every year, around 377,000 new cases of cancer and 30,000 blood cancers are diagnosed in Italy – says the senator Tilde Minasi, Promoter of the Intergroup ‘Oncology: Prevention, Research and Innovation’ -. The high level of oncological assistance in our country is evidenced by the 5-year survival rates, which reach 65% in women and 59% in men. In addition, over six years (2015-2021), there was an overall decline in cancer mortality of 10% in men and 8% in women. However, the pandemic has caused serious delays in assistance to cancer patients and in prevention programmes, which have only been partially recovered”.

Forgotten prevention

Due to the pandemic emergency, screenings for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer recorded a reduction of two and a half million exams in 2020 compared to 2019. It has been shown that 40% of cancer cases and 50% of cancer deaths can be avoided by acting on preventable risk factors, in particular on lifestyles (no smoking, correct diet and constant physical activity). In our country, however, 31.5% of the population does not practice any sport, 32.5% is overweight and 10.4% is obese.

The objectives of the Parliamentary Intergroup

“The purpose of the Parliamentary Intergroup is to promote, also through regulatory interventions, a new awareness and attention towards lifestyles, screening and the availability of the best therapies, for the benefit of citizens, cancer patients, associations and scientific societies , who will be involved in the activities of the Intergroup – states Senator Minasi -. The aims also include the promotion and support of legislative and social initiatives, which focus attention on aspects of primary importance in oncology, such as those concerning the health, demographic, infrastructural and tertiary sectors. The concrete problems that patients and family members have to face must also be considered, from the loss of productivity to the difficulties of reintegration into the world of work. The Intergroup will see the participation of an increasing number of Senators and Deputies from all sides – concludes the senator – because the fight against cancer concerns each of us. But it will also involve representatives of scientific societies and patient associations in an active and decisive role”.