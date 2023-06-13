Tumors, the right to be forgotten is on the way for 1 million healed

Listen to the audio version of the article

For one million Italians, once the ordeal is over thanks to their recovery from a tumor, another can immediately begin: that of not being considered on a par with others when taking out a health policy, taking out a mortgage or applying for a bank loan, participating in a competition , enter into a contract or even think about an adoption. In fact, just having been a cancer patient can become a valid reason for having one of these possibilities rejected or for adding additional charges, clauses and guarantees. This is why it is good news that Italy – after several European countries have already adopted it – is finally on the road to introducing the so-called “right to be forgotten” in our country too, i.e. the right on the basis of which it is not It is permissible for an oncological patient to be forced to declare his previous oncological pathology, when a certain period of time has passed since the diagnosis and the conclusion of the therapies.

In fact, next Thursday the examination of four bills (but nine in all have been filed) on this matter will restart in the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber with two factors that suggest that it can be closed very soon: on this law there is a broad bipartisan consensus (the bills come from the majority and the opposition) and the government itself is in favor of regulating the matter as soon as possible, as Health Minister Orazio Schillaci underlined in recent days: «It is an important topic. We’ll work on it.” The idea is to arrive soon at a single text and rapid approval, perhaps already before the summer in one of the two Chambers. «It is an issue at the center of the Commission’s political action – confirms the president of the Social Affairs of the Chamber Ugo Cappellacci (Forza Italia) – as also demonstrated by the collaboration with Minister Schillaci on the Oncological Plan On the theme of the law, or on the fact that whoever faces the battle with cancer has the right to oblivion, or no discrimination, in particular with regard to access to financial, banking and insurance services and adoption procedures, I am convinced that the political forces will reach a significant meeting of their respective wills”.

In Europe, France was the first country to establish by law that people with a previous diagnosis of cancer, ten years after the end of treatment – or five years for those who had cancer before the age of majority – are not required to provide information on illness to insurers or to those who offer credit services such as loans or mortgages. After France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal have also introduced the right to be forgotten by law and lastly Spain will be added, which with its premier Sanchez has promised a law by the end of the summer.

In Italy today there are 3.6 million citizens who have been diagnosed with cancer. But 27% of these, about one million people, can be considered cured, because they have left the disease behind and do not need further treatment. With one certainty: those recovered from oncological diseases have the same life expectancy as the general population. This is why any kind of “discrimination” is truly unacceptable.

The four bills – two of the majority (first signed by Patrizia Marrocco of Forza Italia and Maria Elena Boschi of Fdi) and two of the opposition (Maria Elena Boschi of Iv and Marco Furfaro of Pd) – contain very similar measures which within the broader perimeter, they envisage a ban on requesting information or resorting to practices and clauses on a previous oncological pathology in various areas: from the stipulation of insurance contracts and banking and financial services to adoption procedures as well as any other type of contract, even exclusively between private individuals, or bankruptcy proceedings, when the assessment of psycho-physical requirements or those relating to the state of health of the candidates is foreseen within them.