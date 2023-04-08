The leading cause of death in the world comes with bleak statistics: one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer over the course of life. And if on the one hand the early diagnosis drastically improves the chances of survival, unfortunately undiagnosed cancers account for 80-90 percent of deaths related to the disease, points out Harpal Kumar, president of the European division of Grail, a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early.

Of the beyond 200 types of existing tumorscurrently we only undergo tests for those of the cervix, breasts and intestines, explains Kumar on the occasion of the British edition of Wired Health (in Italy, this year the traditional business conference of Wired dedicated to the world of health was held on 22 March in Milan). But even if we searched for all types of cancer that exist, people would not be willing to go through 200 different screenings: “We can’t keep looking for these tumors one at a time“, Kumar continues.

View more

The ideal thing would be to have a single test that can identify all cancers with a single blood draw. Broadly speaking, Grail has managed to do just that: the company has developed a test sensitive to early-stage cancersable to detect and pinpoint many different types of cancerto produce very few false positives and to focus on the most serious cancers.

The tool is called Galleri and Grail claims it can detect more than 50 types of cancer with just one blood sample. Like normal cells, cancer cells also release DNA, which can then be detected in the blood. Grail has confirmed the validity of the test through clinical studies: if Galleri detects something, there is a 45 percent probability that it is cancer, an extremely high rate for an oncological exam. Grail reports that the test him is capable of predict the location of a tumor in the body with 90 percent accuracy.

The test has been on the market in the United States for 18 months. The next step for the company is a clinical trial in collaboration with the NHS, the UK’s NHS, to show that the test also works on a large scale. “We will get the first data from this trial next year, then, if they are positive, they will expand the trial to one million people in the next few years, and then complete it in the next three years“, commented Kumar.

This article originally appeared on Wired UK.