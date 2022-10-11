Listen to the audio version of the article

After the Cnao of Pavia and that of Trento, also in Milan, from September 2023, the proton therapy center opens within the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo)

The Ieo Proton Center project was already in Professor Veronesi’s head in 2008, but it was a huge investment at the time, more than 100 million. Then, with the accounts in order, in 2015-2016 the Council approved the project.

“It is an important investment, we are talking about 40 million euros – specifies Mauro Melis, the managing director of the Institute who grew up under the wing of the oncologist Umberto Veronesi, who died in 2016. Melis and the scientific director Roberto Orecchia made the point on the occasion of the international meeting that brings together at the Ieo some of the protagonists of the development of particle medicine in Europe, including Fabiola Gianotti, director of CERN in Geneva. “The Proton Center is one of the largest investments in the history of the Ieo – highlights Melis – We already believed in it 6 years ago and today we can confirm that we will complete it on schedule at the beginning of the works, despite Covid, the energy crisis and raw materials, the general economic situation. We will thus respond to the country’s urgent need for this innovative treatment, recognized by the Ministry of Health as a lifesaver.

Currently in Italy it is estimated that there are approximately 7,000 patients eligible for proton therapy, a demand that only 3 Italian centers, with an estimated treatment capacity of 1,000 patients per year, cannot already meet today. And if the ongoing scientific studies confirm the expectations, in our country the demand for proton therapy could concern up to 15% of all patients candidates for radiotherapy treatment.

«The results obtained on over 200,000 patients treated with protons in the world amply demonstrate the therapeutic value of proton therapy – declares Orecchia – Furthermore, its potential is still largely unexpressed. Unpublished research scenarios thus open, to which the Proton Center Ieo will contribute, also thanks to its connection with the hospital. Proton therapy is in fact constantly evolving, also in combination with other disciplines, such as surgery, chemotherapy, molecular drugs, immunotherapy or other radiotherapy methods. There are over 150 validation and in-depth studies in progress around the world and proton therapy centers are multiplying in all countries with a high rate of development. Italy, together with France, is today the European country with the lowest treatment salt / number of inhabitants ratio ». The benefits for the patient? «There are numerous – concludes Orecchia – first of all the reduction of the risk of secondary tumors induced by rays. And then the low risk of side effects during and after the treatment ».