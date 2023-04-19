Tumors, the very high costs that patients in Italy have to face

Cancer patients have to face an ordeal made up of medical visits, treatments, stays in specialized structures as well as precarious health conditions: if we add the costs to be incurred to this picture, an often unsustainable situation emerges. Patients with tumorsin Italy, they have to shell out an amount close to two thousand euros a year, exactly 1.841 euro according to research published by the The European Journal of Health Economics which carried forward the Favo (Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology).

The financial problem

Very often, the expenses that should be fully borne by the various regional health services fall on the patient who has to pay to change the region, external accommodation but also those who need to be assisted by carers and domestic helpers. Unlike the United States, we have the National Health Service which manages to cover many costs but often it is not enough because “ those who often fall ill have to face a series of even very significant extra expenses, to which is added a decrease in income due to the drop in productivity and the repercussions on work”, he declared to Courier Francesco PerronePresident of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and director of the Clinical Trials Unit of the Pascale National Cancer Institute of Naples.

The costs to be incurred

The economic problems also fall directly on family members: the items with the highest outlays include diagnostic tests (about 260 euros) as well as public transport, various specialist visits for 126 euros each (on average), drugs they do not fall under the oncological ones (124 euros) and those concerning the structure where to sleep if you are far from your residence estimated at around 225 euros. To all this we must add support and care from professionals that not everyone can afford. “ Italian statistics have shown that about a quarter of patients have complained of economic hardship linked to the disease and its treatment”. he declared to Courier the president Favo and Aimac (Italian Association of Cancer Patients), Francesco De Lorenzo.

To overcome the long waits of the NHS, patients often have to go to the private sector for faster diagnoses. “The NHS represents a great asset that allows citizens to continue to have access to treatment more and better than in many other countries – adds Perrone, specifying that this heritage must be defended but above all strengthened “ where inefficiencies and deficiencies are identified. Its correct functioning is directly connected to the possibility of treating cancer patients in the best possible way” .

Where you spend the most