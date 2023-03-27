news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 27 – A new pair of genes has been discovered which, when activated, block the immune response against cancer which aims precisely to destroy cancerous cells. The new result was announced by Carlo Croce, professor of internal medicine at Ohio State University in the USA, on the sidelines of the conference ‘the value of clinical research in oncology, hematology and cardiology’.



In the USA, Croce explained, “I work with a team of 20 Italians. Our research focuses on the genes which, if altered, determine cancer or its progression”. Now, she pointed out, ‘we’ve found a pair of genes that block the immune response to cancer, whereby the tumor progresses.



We are looking for and experimenting with ways to block them and the study is in the process of being published”. These are genes, he said, which are present on the surface of the T immune cells, responsible for ‘killing’ neoplastic cells: “the pair of genes it basically tells the T-cells not to kill cancer cells. The objective – she concluded – is to block their action “. (ANSA).

