Tumors: waiting lists cleared but without funds at risk the project that gives access to the Tac

Ensuring cancer patients that they can perform disease control CT scans at the right time, free of charge (as required by the health system) and without even having to worry about booking them. It happens in Latina, where the Zero48 Program was launched at the Marco Pasquali Institute ICOT two years ago during the pandemic. Which, however, due to budget overruns, now runs the risk of no longer being able to ensure the service to all patients.

The Zero48 program

The project was carried out James Carbone, associate professor of Radiology at the Sapienza University of Rome and Director of the Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Department of the Pontine Institute, who chose the name of the program precisely to recall the code 048, which exempts cancer patients from health care tickets. The idea – Carbone himself told the press – was born during the most critical moment of the pandemic, when patients could no longer go to hospitals to have their follow-up tests, necessary to early intercept a possible recurrence or follow the evolution of the disease. Fundamental investigations to understand if and when a change of therapy is necessary.

It was impossible, says the doctor, to radiologically evaluate the state of the tumor. Carbone had then contacted the oncologists of the province of Latina to find out how many monthly CAT scans were performed. More or less a hundred. And so the ICOT has decided to take charge of them, dedicating one day a week only to cancer patients being treated at the various local oncologies. The program started in June 2021: at the beginning it provided for 25 Tacs per week, which however rose to 45 over time.

A project designed for patients

The goal of the project is not only to ensure that patients take the exams required by their path, but also to simplify the bureaucratic process. As a rule, in fact, patients in the province of Latina book CT scans independently, using the Recovery. However, with the risk, underlines the radiologist, of not finding a place in the right time and thus having to turn to private centres. Another problem is represented by the lack of homogeneity of CT reports performed in different centers each time. In the Zero48 Program, on the other hand, it is the oncologists who directly book CT scans for their patients, by accessing a shared online calendar. And the patient simply has to show up on the appointed day and time. Not only that: the report is automatically sent to the oncologist who requested the exam, without the patient – or the caregiver – having to waste any more time collecting it.

The budget problem

This efficient system, however, comes up against a problem of increasing numbers and, therefore, of budget. Already in 2022 the regional expenditure ceiling for the institute’s Radiology (which is accredited private) had been reached in October. At the end of the year, the property covered the expenses with 400,000 euros, as reported by Latina Oggi. The same expenditure forecasts also apply to 2023, with the risk – says Carbone in that interview – of no longer being able to satisfy the request. As early as this month, therefore, the Radiology center may be forced to reduce the CT scans of cancer patients.

Carbone’s hope is that new funds may soon arrive from public or private bodies, with the aim of being able to guarantee patients magnetic resonance tests, which can be used in addition to CT scans in about 10% of cases. ICOT’s radiologists are also willing to work on Saturdays or Sundays, Carbone always reports. But we need the funds to guarantee exams for everyone.

