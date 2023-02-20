At least eight thousand patients with cancer of the lung every year could benefit from the liquid biopsy, a diagnostic strategy which, through a simple blood sample, allows you to monitor the evolution of the cancer and direct towards the choice of the most effective treatment.

It is one of the data that emerged during the presentation of the book «Liquid Biopsy. New Challenges in the Era of Immunotherapy and Precision Oncology» in the Chamber of Deputies.

What is liquid biopsy

The term liquid biopsy refers to the possibility of carrying out analyzes on material of tumor origin (cells, proteins, DNA or RNA) which can be obtained from a body fluid (generally it is a blood sample).

The term liquid biopsy is a misnomer that often leads to misunderstandings. Indeed, the liquid biopsy does not allow to carry out a cancer diagnosis: the diagnosis of cancer is made on tumor tissue. The liquid biopsy can instead be used for the identification of prognostic or predictive markers.

The main advantages of the liquid biopsy over the traditional one are as follows: What are the limitations of the liquid biopsy? The main current limitations of the liquid biopsy compared to the traditional one are the following: It is one quick and minimally invasive procedure, as it is a simple blood sample whose complications are almost negligible, unlike the traditional biopsy which is more invasive, potentially burdened by more complications and which may require longer times. It can be repeated periodically in a simple and safe way. Cancer is a disease whose molecular characteristics can change over time, also in relation to the treatment that is carried out. Have informations updated in real time on how the tumor is changing can be useful for the clinician to make the most appropriate therapeutic choices.

The book

The book, by Antonio Russo, Ettore Capoluongo, Antonio Galvano, Antonio Giordano, summarizes the prospects deriving from the use of this strategy. “Twenty years ago the publications that contained the term liquid biopsy were less than 50, today they are more than 10 thousand,” explains Antonio Russo, president of the Collegio Oncologi Universitari, full professor at the University of Palermo and treasurer of Aiom.

«To date, the applications of liquid biopsy validated in clinical practice concern lung cancer non-small cell advanced stage, for the evaluation of the mutational status of the EGFR gene».

The main liquid biopsy approach today involves the analysis of circulating tumor DNA, which consists in the search for portions of DNA released by tumor cells in the peripheral blood. However, many other strategies are under study. «Liquid biopsy is minimally invasive, low cost, has very fast reporting times and is practically free of complications. Furthermore, it is characterized by a high level of acceptance by patients and can be repeated without problems, by performing serial sampling to highlight the onset of resistance to therapy in real time and, if necessary, modify the treatment”, says Antonio Giordano , director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine of the Temple University of Philadelphia (USA) and professor of Anatomy and Pathological Histology at the University of Siena.

Caution from the presidentItalian Association of Medical Oncology Saverio Cinieri: “To date, liquid biopsy has an important role as a predictor of response to therapy in lung cancer, but it is not yet possible to make a diagnosis of cancer based on a blood sample,” he says. “Although research efforts are going in this direction.”