I best centers for cancer treatment. The Oncological Patient Network Italy – Ropi has put online a new tool called Where do I care?. We started from the fact that, as confirmed by all the experts, the greater the number of oncological surgeries performed in a hospital, the greater the quality and effectiveness of the treatments. This applies to every area of ​​medicine. The more surgeries you do, the more experienced doctors become. The interactive map provides directions on centers for 17 different malignancies.

Best centers to treat cancer: the difference between the center affects the survival rate

«The choice of the place of care can make the difference in the treatment of tumors. The data confirm a strong association between higher volumes of surgical activity and better treatment outcomes. The data disclosed by Ropi, in terms of survival, prove it. For the ovarian cancer, for example, the 3-year survival is 65% if the operation is performed in specialized structures. It drops to 44% in those with a volume of interventions below the minimum threshold. For the breast cancerhowever, 5-year survival is 83.9% in centers with high volumes of operations. It drops to 78.8% in facilities that carry out 99-50 surgeries a year and drops again to 74.9% in those with less than 50 surgeries a year», he says Stephanie Goripresident of Ropi.

In reality, 26% of interventions are still carried out in sub-threshold structures. This means that the number of interventions made is below the expected level. There is however an improvement. In five years, the structures above the threshold have increased from 143,469 to 148,491. In percentage terms it means +3.5 percent. At the same time we had an 11% reduction in hospitals below the threshold.

The four regions in which the most interventions are made are Lombardy, Lazio, Tuscany and Emilia Romagna. The North of the country remains firmly in the lead, surpassing all dream volumes for 17 neoplasms. In southern Italy, just three regions are able to cover all the main pathologies: Sicily, Campania and Puglia. This explains the reason for what is defined as health tourism from South to North. The estimate speaks of more than 24,000 patients a year who move from the South to the North for health reasons.

Best centers for breast cancer treatment

For the breast cancer in first place is the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, which precedes the Gemelli University Hospital in Rome. In third position is the Humanitas Institute of Rozzano, on the outskirts of the Lombard capital. In the south, the highest in the standings is Humanitas of Misterbianco, in the province of Catania, which we find in eighth place.

Best centers for treating prostate cancer

The best hospital for the treatment of the is found in Florence prostate cancer. This is the Careggi hospital. In second position is the European Institute of Oncology in Milan. In third place was the Pederzoli nursing home in Peschiera Del Garda, in the province of Verona. The only center in the South in the top ten is the Miulli Hospital of Acquaviva delle Fonti, in the province of Bari. It is in sixth place.

Lung cancer

As for the very dangerous lung cancer dominates the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome. In second place again the European Institute of Oncology in Milan. Also for this tumor in the first three places there is also the Gemelli University Hospital of Rome. In the South, the highest-ranked treatment center for lungs is Monaldi in Naples. We find it in tenth place.

Best centers for treating stomach cancer

The Gemelli University Hospital in Rome is also in first place for the stomach cancer. In second place we find the Irccs San Raffaele of Milan. On the third, the San Giovanni Battista Molinette Hospital in Turin. There is no Southern hospital in the top ten for this cancer.

Colon cancer

The Gemelli University Hospital of Rome is also in first position for the number of operations this tumor. In second place is the Irccs Policlinico Sant’Orsola of Bologna. In third position we find the Pisa University Hospital, naturally from Pisa. In the top ten here we find two structures, all in Puglia: the Policlinico di Bari and the Panic Hospital of Tricase, in the province of Lecce, respectively in fourth and ninth place.

