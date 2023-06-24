Tumors: with “tailor-made” drugs, chemotherapy retires

The road is still long but the direction is traced: chemotherapy is destined to “retire” to be overtaken by equally effective but much less debilitating treatments. An ambitious challenge, made possible by the considerable progress of scientific research which, especially in recent years, has made giant strides, developing increasingly innovative drugs and advanced therapies that are particularly effective, especially in the treatment of blood cancers and myeloma.

This is the case with immunotherapy: “We are going to counteract what is a mechanism that all tumors develop – Alessandro Corso, ASST West Milanese Hematology Division, Legnano Hospital, explains to askanews -. All tumors are immunudeprimo: because it is clearly in the order of things, the tumor to develop must ensure that the controllers do not work. So with these new drugs we somehow put this system back into operation, in order to obtain a targeted response. An answer we could define as natural, because there are no chemicals, it is the patient’s immune system that acts against the diseased cells”.

Two new molecules

In the first 6 months of this year, Janssen Oncology, a specialized division of the pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson group, launched in Italy two new molecules and two new therapeutic indications for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors: “We have to keep the tools we have all available, do not neglect anyone – Corso points out -. But it is clear that our intention is to reach a stage in which we will no longer use chemotherapy. And this not so much to criminalize chemotherapy, but because in a world without chemotherapy, in a situation in which we do not use chemotherapy, it means that we have therapies with which we can go and hit exactly what we want to hit , personalizing the very biology of the disease within the individual”.

Precision medicine and targeted therapies

Precision medicine and targeted therapies are the new frontier also in the treatment of solid tumors of the bladder, prostate and lungs. The scenario is constantly evolving, with treatments and therapeutic pathways increasingly tailor-made for each patient. “There are actually patients who can benefit from highly personalized drugs, and therefore the concept of chemotherapy is overcome, but in what sense? Chemotherapy remains a cornerstone in the treatment of these patients, because for many situations it remains a very effective treatment – ​​tells us Elena Verzoni, Department of Medical Oncology and Hematology, National Cancer Institute of Milan -. But wherever these particular mutations are, we know that if we strike with targeted therapies, we can make an impact in terms of disease control but above all of reducing the risk of death which is certainly very significant. So somehow the targeted therapies and personalized therapies come together in what is already our standard classic treatment which remains very important but further reaches a therapeutic option for patients who have these mutations. The road is always evolving and this is certainly a big step forward for our patients”.

