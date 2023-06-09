Tuna and radicchio sauce withdrawn, possible presence of listeria – Food

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 09 – Some lots of tuna and radicchio sauce sold under the Cucina Nostrana, Fresche Bontà and I Freschissimi brands have been recalled from the shelves due to the possible presence of the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium. This was announced by the Ministry of Health which signaled the precautionary recall on the portal.



All the brands were produced by the Cucina Nostrana Unipersonale company in the Martellago factory, near Venice. The products are sold in 250 gram trays and there are 4 lots and expiry dates: Cucina Nostrana, lot number 23213 and expiry date 06/23/2023; Fresche Bontà sold in Pam Panorama supermarkets, lot number 23215 and expiry date 06/25/2023; The Freshest from the Alì chain with lot numbers 23212 and 23214 with expiry dates 06/22/2023 and 06/24/2023. The Ministry of Health invites “not to consume the product and bring it back to the point of sale”.



Another recall due to the possible presence of listeria concerns the 100 gram Antipasto Parma Dop IGP produced by Brendolan Service in the Langhirano (PR) plant.



Listeriosis, or the disease caused by Listeria, usually presents as gastroenteritis within a few hours of ingesting contaminated food. In some rare cases it can lead to the onset of meningitis, encephalitis and septicemia.



In recent months, several products had been withdrawn due to the risk of contamination, such as chicken frankfurters, salmon sandwiches and chocolate pancakes, cooked ham, sweet gorgonzola, chicken and horsemeat strips, and gorgonzola. (HANDLE).

