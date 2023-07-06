Tuna ceviche with salsa and tortilla chips | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the salsa:

Peel, halve and finely slice the onion. Wash the chili and cut into fine rings. Wash the pointed peppers, halve, deseed and cut into fine strips.

In a small bowl, cover the onion slices with lightly salted ice water and let sit for 10 minutes. Drain, drain and pat dry with kitchen paper. Mix with the remaining ingredients and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Ingredients for the tortilla chips:

Preheat the oven to 210 degrees (circulating air). Brush both sides of the tortillas with oil and cut each into 6 triangles with scissors. Divide triangles between two large baking sheets (making sure they are not on top of each other). Bake tortillas for 8 to 9 minutes until golden and crispy. Remove and sprinkle with salt.

Ingredients for the fish:

Prepare the ceviche just before serving. Squeeze orange. Wash the coriander, pat dry, pluck off the leaves and chop roughly. Leave a few leaves whole for garnish. Mix lime and orange juice with sugar and salt. Cut the fish into slices about 5mm thick. Place in a bowl with the chopped cilantro and citrus juices and mix well.

Arrange fish on plates, spread salsa on top, garnish with coriander leaves and serve with tortilla chips.

