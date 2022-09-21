BELLUNO – Tuna seized and patients discharged: the four customers of the two restaurants who had felt ill after eating fish have all returned home after a night spent in hospital observing them. They are on histamine therapy, but their condition is of no concern. In terms of investigations, the Nas carabinieri are trying to reconstruct the supply chain that led to the arrival of the offending tuna on the plate of the wounded.

The military’s goal is to identify the fisherman who caught the fish and ensure that from that moment all the steps required by the health legislation on food conservation have been respected. If one of these rings highlights anomalies and / or responsibilities, the report will be made to the prosecutor. In this context of acquiring preliminary information, the control carried out by the Nas on the two premises is also inserted: the only measure adopted was the seizure of the tuna batch from which the portions that caused the mackerel syndrome in the four customers had been prepared. Nothing irregular emerged from the point of view of the conservation, healthiness and hygiene of the inspected rooms and these days the premises are regularly packing meals for lunch and dinner.

Parts of fresh fish were taken from the confiscated consignment, which the USL laboratory will now have to examine to accurately establish the cause of the intoxication. The four inmates had a bad time: one of them missed his breath as his neck and face swelled, two women fainted and they needed an ambulance to the hospital. The dish on the menu was inviting: mixed salad, seared fresh tuna, cherry tomatoes and buffalo buffalo from Campania PDO, but it turned into a nightmare. It is not excluded that in the killing phase (mandatory procedure to ensure the non-toxicity of fresh fish meat) of the pathogens something went wrong. Scombroid syndrome is a food-borne pathology caused by the consumption of fish products contaminated with bacteria in the absence of organoleptic alterations. An alteration that cannot be perceived by tasting or by smell: the fresh tuna was very good. The bacteria responsible in themselves are not pathogenic but are able to transform an amino acid (histidine), present in abundance in some species of fish, (tuna, mackerel, anchovies the most common) into histamine which, if present in large quantities, is responsible for the pathology.