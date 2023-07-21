Tunisia, mother and child died of thirst in the desert. The tragedy of migrants at the border – breaking latest news

A young African woman and her six-year-old daughter have been found dead in the desert on the border between Tunisia and Libya. It was the heat and thirst that killed them while they were trying to cross the border and then tackle the crossing of the Mediterranean. The image was disseminated by some NGOs operating in the area (for example Refugees in Tunisie) and by some Arabic-speaking media including the Saudi Al Wataan. The tragic fate of the two young women is the emblem of what is happening in the Saharan belt where hundreds of migrants, rejected by the Tunisian authorities, find themselves trapped in the desert without food, water or any kind of assistance.

“What a shame in Tunisia, this woman and her daughter died in the desert, without water or food” is the text that the NGO “Refugees in Tunisia” accompanies the image published on Twitter. There are no details on the nationality of the victims and the exact place of their death. Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa al Senussi, of the Libyan border guard to Al Jazeera confirms the incident from his side. Reporting the presence of the two lifeless bodies to the police would have been another migrant stopped during a check in the desert. The bodies were found near a tiny bush, the mother hugging the child in a desperate gesture of protection. The bodies then transferred to a mortuary in Libya.

But the two deaths – unnamed for now – are the emblem of the humanitarian tragedy that has been taking place for weeks in the African desert. Migrants who from Libya (coming from sub-Saharan countries) attempt to enter Tunisia are harshly sent back by the local police: hundreds of people thus find themselves abandoned in a “no man’s land” (especially in the area south of Sfax) without any means of support. The Libyan police released a video three days ago in which some of its patrols, in the middle of the desert, provide assistance to 90 people exhausted by heat and thirst. Incidents like this are now happening on a daily basis.

The dramatic situation also casts a shadow on the agreement that the EU, Italy and Tunisia have put on the table to stop departures from North Africa to Europe. Brussels immediately made 150 million in aid available, another 900 would be released if Tunis finds an agreement with the IMF which, however, is asking for profound economic reforms in exchange for 1.5 billion in aid. The Tunisian president Kais Sied (struggling with a growing economic crisis) until today has not only said no to the requests of the IMF (which would entail the stop to the population to the population for the purchase of basic necessities) but at the same time adopted the iron fist in the field of migratory policy: Sieda speaks openly of “ethnic replacement” in progress referring to the arrival increasingly massive of people from the heart of the Africa and is looking for ” Bound, however, jeopardizing the life of migrants. Saied also declared that he will only accept repatriations from Europe of Tunisian migrants, or of other nationalities.

The risk for the government of Giorgia Meloni and the commission of Ursula von der Leyen is therefore that of having to finance an authoritarian regime, which tramples on human rights in order to protect the external borders from growing migratory flows. The same dilemma faced by the government of Paolo Gentiloni in 2017 when the “Minniti memorandum” was signed between Italy and the Tripoli regime, which brought about a sharp drop in landings from Libya on the Italian coasts.