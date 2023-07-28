Tunisia rejects the accusations about the migrants left in the desert

TUNIS – “Following the dissemination in some media and on social networks of falsehoods regarding the file of African (sub-Saharan) migrants in the desert”, the Tunisian Interior Ministry rejects “these accusations and slanders which could harm the image of Tunisia and the Tunisians”. This can be read in a statement from the Ministry of the Interior on Facebook.

The same note underlines that “the Tunisian Republic, as a state and as a people, spares no effort to take care of African migrants and other foreigners present on Tunisian territory, or to rescue those who are in danger in Tunisian territorial waters until do not reach a safe place”. The ministry then insists on the duty to protect national borders by declining any responsibility towards sub-Saharans who find themselves outside these borders.

The Minister of the Interior, Kamel Feki, on national television, reiterated that Tunisia “follows the application of the law” in the refoulement of migrants, “within the framework of respect for human rights and the protection of dignity”, adding that Tunis does not assumes no responsibility for what happens outside its borders.

Meanwhile, at least 46 migrant Gambian citizens stranded in Tunisia will return home today, according to a statement from the ministry of foreign affairs. This can be read in a note from the Gambian Foreign Ministry, according to which “a consular mission from 13 to 20 July 2023, assisted the repatriation of Gambian citizens following tensions between sub-Saharan Africans and some Tunisian citizens in Sfax and surroundings”. With the collaboration of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) “46 migrants will be evacuated from Tunisia through Morocco and will arrive in Banjul in the early morning of Friday 28 July”.

