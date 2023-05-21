Home » Turbigo, head-on accident between two cars: an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old died. A third young man was injured
Turbigo, head-on accident between two cars: an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old died. A third young man was injured

Turbigo, head-on accident between two cars: an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old died. A third young man was injured

Of Federico Berni

Accident today in Turbigo: it was seven o’clock, on state road 341. The collision was very violent. The bodies pulled from the wreckage by the firefighters. The victims are Alen D’Amico, 18 years old from Turbigo, who was traveling in his car, and Claudia Taormina, 24 years old

The crash between two cars along the highway 341, at via Milano, in the municipality of Turbigo. The tragedy took place when it was around 7.20 on Sunday, and two victims were recorded: an 18-year-old boy, residing in Turbigo, and a 24-year-old girl from Milan. A third 24-year-old young man was injured and transported to hospital in yellow code.

The victims

The victims are Allen D’Amicoan 18-year-old from Turbigo, who was traveling in his car, and Claudia Taormina, 24 years old, from Milan. The 24-year-old survivor, now hospitalized, is a resident of Switzerland.

The rescues

The causes of the impact between the two vehicles have yet to be ascertained, for reasons yet to be ascertained it happened head-on, in the street of the municipality of Milan. The 118 el operators intervened on the spotambulance arrived from the Como hospital, which landed in a nearby field. After the accident, the patrols of the carabinieri from Legnano and the fire brigade also arrived and extracted the bodies and the injured man from the passenger compartment of the cars.

The fight

The clash took place between a Renault Clio, driven by the eighteen year old (drive alone), e a Peugeot 207 with the 24-year-old couple on board (the girl was sitting on the passenger side). The local police of Castano Primo were also at the scene of the accident.

May 21, 2023 ( edit May 21, 2023 | 12:41)

