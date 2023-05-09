Turin, 16-hour transplant at the Molinette hospital. Except 13 year old with double rare pathology

The operation was successful and the postoperative course was uneventful. The boy was discharged “in very good condition,” the doctors said. The implanted organ is the one donated by the family of a child who died in Germany
A 13-year-old boy was saved by the surgeons of the Molinette hospital in Turin thanks to a liver transplant that lasted 16 hours and was considered by the doctors to be borderline impossible. The 13-year-old is suffering from a very rare anomaly in the blood circulation in the abdomen which had caused him a serious cardio-pulmonary pathology. The implanted organ is the one donated by the family of a child who died in Germany.
The syndrome
The boy, followed by the pediatric gastroenterology specialists of the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, was born with Abernethy syndrome, characterized by the association between multiple capillary malformations, arteriovenous malformations and arteriovenous fistulas. Furthermore, he had always suffered from chronic poisoning because all the blood that arrived from the intestine was not filtered by the liver and went directly to the heart and lungs. In these cases, liver transplantation is the only therapeutic option and is usually performed at the onset of a complication.
The intervention
Meanwhile, the patient had also developed pulmonary hypertension, which makes transplantation so risky that it is contraindicated. It was therefore necessary a year of treatments, conducted jointly by the cardiologists of Regina Margherita and Molinette, using a combination of drugs at doses rarely used in paediatrics, to bring the boy in the best possible conditions for the transplant. The latter was performed in extracorporeal circulation because otherwise the patient probably would not have survived. The operation was successful and the postoperative course was uneventful. The 13-year-old was discharged “in very good condition”, the doctors stressed.