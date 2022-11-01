Record intervention at the Molinette hospital of the City of Health in Turin, where a young woman was operated on to remove a benign tumor mass from the ovaries that weighed over 70 kilos, more than the patient herself weighs now. “In the literature there is no precedent for a tumor mass removed of similar weight – the Città della Salute said – The tumor filled the patient’s entire belly up to the lungs, so much so that she did not breathe”.





The woman was saved thanks to a double surgery to free her from the very voluminous benign abdominal expansive formation. In recent weeks, the girl went to the emergency room with respiratory failure. The situation was very serious and she risked dying from the compression that her abdomen caused on the lungs and abdominal organs.

The patient was intubated and mechanically ventilated in the emergency room resuscitation (directed by Marinella Zanierato). The first urgent intervention – carried out by Ezio Falletto of the University Emergency Surgery 1 directed by Mario Morino – made it possible to remove 52 liters of liquid material.

This drainage of the cysts made it possible to extubate the patient and make her pass the first critical phase. In the following days, a delicate border surgery was carried out to remove the cystadenoma of the ovary weighing about 25 kg, carried out by Francesco Moro of University Surgery 2 (led by Renato Romagnoli). The surgery was successful and after four days the young woman was transferred to the Clinical Dietetics and Nutrition ward and then she was discharged.