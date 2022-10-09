Medical prevention reaches the threshold of Turin universities. The Association for the Prevention and Treatment of Tumors in Piedmont ODV this autumn will bring its mobile clinic in front of the Turin university faculties, this to give university students the opportunity to undergo free checkups and consultations with doctors. This is an initiative born in collaboration with the University of Turin.

A doctor, from 13.30 to 17, will be available to carry out visits or consultations and to answer questions from young people, who will be able to undergo free blood pressure checks, measurement of waist, pulse and weight and a cognitive interview with the doctor who will carry out the personal medical history. Informative and informative videos will also be shown to stimulate those present to do prevention and informative material will be provided.

The tour involves the Polytechnic in Turin on October 19, 20, 26, 27, the Einaudi Campus on November 2 and 3, the Faculty of Economics of Corso Unione Sovietica 218 bis, November 16 and 17, the humanities faculties of Palazzo Nuovo via Gian Francesco Bellezia on 23 and 24 November, the Grugliasco Campus on 9 and 10 November. The event aims to promote correct eating habits with particular attention also to dietary pathologies, mental health problems, and transmissive infections.

“We must be able to bring young people closer to Prevention and we must do it in the best places to welcome them: the Universities”, explained Giulia Gioda, president of the Association for the Prevention and Treatment of Tumors in Piedmont ODV, “The purpose of the tour is to raise awareness on correct lifestyles, in particular with reference to the 12 rules of the European Code against Cancer, against which an important communication campaign is carried out by the Cancer Prevention Association. It focuses on some rules, in particular: do not smoke, limit alcohol intake, do physical activity, expose yourself to the sun correctly and undergo vaccinations (against HPV, Papilloma virus). In addition, we will talk about sexually transmitted diseases (HIV, HPV) to be prevented through a protected sexual activity “.