Turin, a rare thoracic tumor removed with a single incision – Medicine

A rare chest tumor removed for the first time with a single small incision of a few centimeters made by a robot, instead of the traditional 3 or 4 that are usually made by the robot itself. Thus, at the Molinette hospital in Turin, a 75-year-old woman was saved thanks to a particularly minimally invasive operation performed by the university thoracic surgery team, directed by Professor Enrico Ruffini.





The operation was performed on a patient suffering from a rare 6 cm tumor adhering to the chest and affecting the nerve component of the chest wall. “For the first time with a single small thoracic incision – explains Dr. Paraskevas Lyberis – we have completed the tumor exeresis surgery with enormous advantages for the patient”. The robot’s arms were inserted through a small cut of about 3/4 cm, which allowed the operation to be performed, the hospital underlined, “with great precision, control and safety, with minimal invasiveness and reduced trauma from surgical stress , to offer the patient complete functional recovery”. The woman is in excellent general condition and returned home after a few days of hospitalization.



