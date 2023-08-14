Home » Turin, a rare thoracic tumor removed with a single incision – Medicine
Health

Turin, a rare thoracic tumor removed with a single incision – Medicine

by admin
Turin, a rare thoracic tumor removed with a single incision – Medicine

A rare chest tumor removed for the first time with a single small incision of a few centimeters made by a robot, instead of the traditional 3 or 4 that are usually made by the robot itself. Thus, at the Molinette hospital in Turin, a 75-year-old woman was saved thanks to a particularly minimally invasive operation performed by the university thoracic surgery team, directed by Professor Enrico Ruffini.


The operation was performed on a patient suffering from a rare 6 cm tumor adhering to the chest and affecting the nerve component of the chest wall. “For the first time with a single small thoracic incision – explains Dr. Paraskevas Lyberis – we have completed the tumor exeresis surgery with enormous advantages for the patient”. The robot’s arms were inserted through a small cut of about 3/4 cm, which allowed the operation to be performed, the hospital underlined, “with great precision, control and safety, with minimal invasiveness and reduced trauma from surgical stress , to offer the patient complete functional recovery”. The woman is in excellent general condition and returned home after a few days of hospitalization.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  8 million more subscribers in the first 3 months of 2022: the reasons for the success of Disney Plus

You may also like

Degree in Nursing, still places available in Aosta...

Pecans: The New Superfood for Obesity Prevention and...

Sponge in the shower, do you use it...

AUSL Modena – A project under evaluation with...

The real cause behind a beer belly –...

Ice gym in Moline, Cogne set to undergo...

General Fruit Srl – Naturera Cereals Crispy Muesli

Dermapen: how the microneedling pen improves the skin

National coach, who after Mancini? Live news on...

Discover the Power of a Potato-Based Anti-Wrinkle Mask...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy