Another blow to the Champions League from Atalanta. Gasperini’s team takes advantage of the draw between Rome and Milan and approaches just two points from fourth place. Blocked in the first half, the former Zappacosta found the spark for the lead with some responsibility from Milinkovic Savic. Torino equalized with the usual Sanabria in the second half, but Duvan Zapata scored again in the final: a wonderful swerve on Schuurs and a very heavy winning goal