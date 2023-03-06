In front of their home crowd, Torino beat Bologna in an ambitious head-to-head contest for a place in Europe. Deserved victory for the hosts and decided by a gem from the French Karamoh in the 22nd minute, who scored again after the illusory goal in the derby. This time the grenades keep the advantage, collect chances and cancel Motta’s team for a time in the first half. The rossoblù reaction was late, without ever seriously worrying Milinkovic-Savic. Now the teams are separated by one point in the standings