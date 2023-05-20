Turin Book Fair: today’s news | Roccella disputed, Montaruli (Fdi) against Lagioia

Milo Manara: “That gaffe I made with Eco’s daughter”

The great cartoonist at the stand of the cultural insert of Repubblica, his transposition of Il nome de la Rosa. “It’s love, passion, seduction, true power”







by Sara Scarafia

The great cartoonist Milo Manara guest of Arena Robinson at the Turin Book Fair.

Manara recounted the feat of transforming Umberto Eco’s masterpiece The Name of the Rose into comics, but the conversation with Luca Valtorta was also an opportunity to talk about his imagination.

“Linus’ director had proposed to me the idea of ​​making the comic strip reduction of The Name of the Rose. I was obviously among his readers. It could not be refused due to the grandeur of the book and its success – Manara said – With very scared I said yes because let’s say I’m not so known for my drawings of monks. And instead there are almost only monks. That almost gave me a little hope. There was the film for which a collective and powerful imagination to replace. But I started from Eco’s sketches”.

“Echo’s book illuminated the Middle Ages: his son told me that mine is the only transposition he liked. I’m proud of it. I shouldn’t tell it out of modesty, but since I’m not modest I say it”.

Manara and Eco met superficially, but the cartoonist will never forget one of their meetings. “His daughter Carlotta had asked Linus to receive one of my strips – he says – and I stupidly didn’t ask the girl’s age and gave her a slightly erotic strip. Some time later, I met him who told me ‘do you have gave a strip to my daughter…’. I blushed violently and I got the reprimand without answering”.

“Eco’s book speaks of freedom and transgression, of looking without prejudice even at tragedy and also speaks of poverty: topics of crucial relevance today. The iniquity of this very unfortunate world is one of the central problems even today. But even in difficulty there is the possibility of having a different look, of not repressing laughter. I think of the Emilians who, muddy up to their necks, all sing together Romagna mia”.

Manara leaves to applause: “Love, seduction, eroticism, are the real power”.