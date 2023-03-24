March 24, 202311:49

Emiliano Bosca, the 83-year-old patient on whom a healthy eye was built by his blind people, at the Molinette hospital in Turin.

An exceptional intervention, performed at theMolinette hospital in Turinpartially restored the sight of an 83-year-old patient who was suffering from total blindness due to two different pathologies. The doctors performed a corneal autotransplant, enlarged to the sclera and conjunctiva, which made it possible to reconstruct a sighted eye from two blind ones. It’s about the first intervention in the world of this type.

“It was like being born again” The elderly man had lost sight in his left eye for 30 years due to irreversible retinal blindness and in the last 10 years he had gone blind in his right eye due to a rare disease. The levy from the left eye, unrecoverable from a functional point of view, but with a good ocular surface, allowed him to see again. “When I woke up and started seeing the outlines of my fingers and hand, it was like being born again,” the man said after the surgery. Already two weeks after the surgery, which lasted 4 hours, he is able to recognize objects and faces with his right eye, and to move independently.

The all-Italian medical team The “miraculous” operation was conducted by Professor Michele Reibaldi (director of the Molinette University Eye Clinic) and by Professor Vincenzo Sarnicola, one of the world‘s leading experts in corneal surgery. Full-thickness corneal transplant is the surgical procedure in which only the cornea that has lost its transparency is replaced with a healthy cornea from a deceased donor.

The risk of rejection “Normally the cornea has a much lower rejection rate than other vascularized organs, but in the presence of a widespread alteration of the entire ocular surface, as in the case of the patient, this risk becomes very high – underlines Sarnicola -. In particular, damage to the stem cells of the limbus, the area between the cornea and the conjunctiva, determines the irreversible failure of the transplant”.

For the first time in the world In this operation, for the first time in the world, an autotransplant of the entire ocular surface was performed, taken from the left eye, including not only the cornea, but also a part of the sclera and the whole conjunctiva including the stem cells of the limbus . “In extreme synthesis, due to retinal problems, the patient had irreparably lost the functionality of his left eye, while the right eye had maintained a recovery potential which, however, had proved to be in vain with traditional transplants – reports Reibaldi -. We decided to involve professor Sarnicola because he is well known in the world for having proposed and implemented alternative techniques to traditional piercing transplants”.

The autotransplant” The surgery was performed by taking from the left eye, unrecoverable from a functional point of view, but with the cornea and ocular surface in good health, all the conjunctiva, all the cornea and two millimeters of sclera, in one piece – they explain Reibaldi and Sarnicola -. In practice, a third of the left eye was auto-transplanted into the right eye, which was then reconstructed and returned to seeing”.

What is the real novelty? “The real novelty consists – specifies Sarnicola – in having enlarged the corneal transplant to the entire ocular surface, to the conjunctive-scleral tissues, which play a fundamental role in allowing the success of the transplant in particular conditions, as in the case of our patient. At the same time, the left eye was reconstructed with donor tissue for aesthetic purposes only.”

It may be replicable The surgery was extraordinary and the patient, after two weeks, started to see again and moved independently. We are very excited and expect lasting success in the right eye, because it was reconstructed with the patient’s own tissue and therefore potentially safe from the rejection problems that afflicted previous transplants”, conclude Reibaldi and Sarnicola. Despite the exceptional nature of the operation , may be replicable in other cases in the same conditions as the first patient operated on.

