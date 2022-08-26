Home Health Turin, from two to seven days for hospitalization from the emergency room: complaint from the nurses’ union
Turin, from two to seven days for hospitalization from the emergency room: complaint from the nurses’ union

Turin, from two to seven days for hospitalization from the emergency room: complaint from the nurses’ union

According to the guidelines of the territorial emergency, a patient who goes to the emergency room should remain awaiting hospitalization for a maximum of a couple of hours after the evaluation. Too bad that the data of Turin and its province speak of times ranging from 2 to 7 days. The complaint comes from Nursind, the nurses’ union, which has filed a complaint on this aspect to the prosecutors of Turin and Ivrea to verify that the rules and guidelines are respected and to assess any responsibilities if they are not.

“Failure to apply the provisions – writes the union – forces operators to operate in highly critical conditions with consequences on their safety and on the health of patients”. According to reports from the regional secretary of Piedmont, Francesco Coppolella, “on 2 August the Piedmont Region sent the guidelines for the management of boarding, saying that companies are bound to respect the two hours, we made an urgent request to companies asking if I am able to do so and no one has yet answered, so we ask the prosecutor to verify ».

For the trade union, failure to comply with regional guidelines risks worsening outcomes, exposure to errors and, for operators, an increase in cases of burnout (nervous breakdown due to work rhythms) and aggressions. «There is a territorial system issue – say the trade unionists – 118 and the emergency room remained the only answer, with an increase of 30% in accesses. The organization of first aid must be changed and the territorial system strengthened. It cannot be the operators who pay the price for the inefficiencies of the system ».

