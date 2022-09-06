Home Health Turin, Guido Carli veteran of the Medicine tests takes the test (for the sixth time). And this year with his daughter-breaking latest news
Health

by admin
from Paolo Coccorese

After seeing his father try to access the course many times, he decided to enroll because he dreams of becoming a doctor. Him: It would be a good rematch

Guido Carli, 51, a veteran of Medicine tests. Today at the Lingotto, where the national test organized by the University of Turin took place, he was the second oldest candidate. the sixth time I try, he explains the former professional nurse, who later became a trainer and manager of a boxing gym in Borgo Vittoria.

For him this edition of the quiz has a special value. Every year I come back a little out of pride, since I know so many doctors. Once I was close to entering and I was out for a few points. This year to cheer for my daughter. After seeing his father try to access the course many times, he decided to enroll because he dreams of becoming a doctor. Him: It would be a good rematch.

September 6, 2022

