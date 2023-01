The gyms of Turin and Piedmont have increased by almost 30% compared to ten years ago but have 30-40% fewer members than three years ago, which are still struggling to recover after the Covid break and have been folded by a new disaster, that of high bills.

In any case, since last autumn the members have started to grow again, a few more are arriving even in this period after the Christmas holidays and a rise is also expected in the spring, in view of the swimsuit rehearsal.